Richards (recently traded) has yet to join his teammates for Thursday's game versus the Wizards but will most likely be with them for Saturday's contest against the Pistons, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Richards was traded from the Hornets to the Suns on Wednesday but will have to wait until at least Saturday to make his Phoenix debut. Jusuf Nurkic is currently dealing with an illness, but Richards will likely start at center for Phoenix regardless, as Nurkic had come off the bench in his previous two appearances behind Mason Plumlee.