Richards finished Friday's 125-108 victory over the Pelicans with 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block over 29 minutes.

Bol Bol led the Suns in scoring with a 25-point effort, but Richards made his presence felt as well, ending as the Suns' second-best scorer and also making an impact on the glass. Richards has established himself as the Suns' starting center after being acquired via trade from the Hornets in mid-January, and the numbers back him up. He's averaging 9.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks across 23.1 minutes per game since joining Phoenix.