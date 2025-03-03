Richards (face) returned to Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports.
Richards left for the locker room in the first quarter after taking an elbow to the face. Fortunately, he was able to return to the contest with a bandage applied under his eye.
