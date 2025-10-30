Richards accumulated zero points (0-1 FG), two rebounds and one steal in 12 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 loss to the Grizzlies.

Richards has appeared in all five games for the Suns, but he continues to see scraps off the bench with an average of 10.0 minutes per contest. Mark Williams seems to have found his stride, and the Suns are going to try and find minutes for rookie Khaman Maluach whenever possible. Richards' fantasy appeal is quite limited for the time being.