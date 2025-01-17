Richards (recently traded) is not listed on the injury report for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

It sets the stage for Richards to make his Suns debut after being traded by the Hornets on Wednesday. Although Phoenix could be preparing to have Richards start once he gets acclimated to the system, it's unclear what role he'll play immediately with his new team. In any event, the 27-year-old big man has averaged 11.3 points, 10.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocks in 27.2 minutes over nine games as a starter this season, and his presence likely spells bad news for the playing time of veteran Mason Plumlee.