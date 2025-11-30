site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Suns' Nick Richards: Starting sans Williams
RotoWire Staff
Richards will start Saturday against the Nuggets.
With Mark Williams (calf) sidelined, Richards will enter the starting five. In his previous two starts this season, the big man averaged 4.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in 18.5 minutes per contest.
