Richards is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game versus the Pacers, Shane Young of Forbes.com reports.

Mark Williams (rest) is taking the night off, so Richards will draw his first start of the season and will be joined by Devin Booker, Grayson Allen, Dillon Brooks and Royce O'Neale in the first unit. Richards is capable of racking up the boards and blocks when given the minutes, so he could be someone to consider streaming Thursday with just three games on the slate.