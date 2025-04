Richards won't start Friday's game against the Celtics.

In the midst of a four-game losing streak, the Suns are opting to start Oso Ighodaro at center, sending Richards to the bench for the first time since Jan. 18. As a reserve this season (13 games), Richards has averaged 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 17.2 minutes per game.