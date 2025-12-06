Richards logged two points (1-2 FG) and one assist across eight minutes during Friday's 117-98 loss to the Rockets.

Richards is basically an afterthought at this point, having now played fewer than 10 minutes in seven of the past eight games. Even in a blowout loss, he was unable to have any sort of tangible impact, a trend that has seen him drop off the fantasy radar across all formats. In 14 appearances over the past month, he has averaged just 3.2 points and 3.5 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per contest.