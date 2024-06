The Suns drafted Ighodaro with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ighodaro spent the last four years at Marquette before declaring for the NBA Draft. As a senior in 2023-24, he averaged 13.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals in 36 games. At 6-10, Ighodaro has the size and all-around skillset to contribute right away in the frontcourt, likely making him the backup center to Jusuf Nurkic.