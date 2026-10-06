Ighodaro finished with three points (1-1 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 14 minutes during Monday's 109-107 preseason loss to Detroit.

Despite getting the starting nod over Khaman Maluach, Ighodaro did very little to push his case as the long-term starter. Luckily for him, Maluach also fell short of the mark during his time on the floor, highlighting what could end up being an ongoing issue for the Suns. If Ighodaro does manage to hold onto the starting role once the season proper comes around, he would be on the radar as a last-round flier, albeit when seeking rebounds and steals only.