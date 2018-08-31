Suns' Ryan Anderson: Expected to start at power forward
Anderson is expected to step in as the Suns' starter at power forward, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Suns acquired the veteran sharpshooter from Houston on Thursday night, parting ways with Marquese Chriss and Brandon Knight in the process. While Anderson is notoriously poor on the defensive end, the expectation is he'll start alongside rookie Deandre Ayton up front, meaning Trevor Ariza and Devin Booker will likely slot in at the three and two, respectively, assuming the Suns are able to acquire a starting-caliber point guard before the season begins.
More News
-
Offseason injury analysis
As you get ready for your Fantasy hoops draft, you need to know how the injured stars are looking....
-
NBA depth chart Fantasy analysis
Rosters are being finalized ahead of training camps, and Alex Barutha analyzes some of the...
-
Kawhi, DeRozan trade reaction
Chris Towers breaks down what the Kawhi Leonard trade means for Fantasy purposes.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...