Anderson is expected to step in as the Suns' starter at power forward, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Suns acquired the veteran sharpshooter from Houston on Thursday night, parting ways with Marquese Chriss and Brandon Knight in the process. While Anderson is notoriously poor on the defensive end, the expectation is he'll start alongside rookie Deandre Ayton up front, meaning Trevor Ariza and Devin Booker will likely slot in at the three and two, respectively, assuming the Suns are able to acquire a starting-caliber point guard before the season begins.