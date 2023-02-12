Ross plans to sign with the Suns once he and the Magic finalize a buyout of his contract later this week, Adrian Wojnarowksi of ESPN reports.

At the time news of Ross' impending buyout emerged Saturday, the Mavericks were viewed as the frontrunner for the 32-year-old perimeter sniper, but the Suns' depleted depth on the wing in the wake of the team's trade for Kevin Durant (knee) likely provided a more compelling case for Ross to continue his career in Phoenix. Since Ross carries a $11.5 million cap hit in 2022-23, he's not a candidate to get claimed off waivers once the buyout agreement is reached, thereby clearing the way for him to join the Suns on a more team-friendly deal. Assuming Ross signs with Phoenix before March 1, he'll be eligible for the postseason. Expect Ross to settle into a consistent second-unit role for Phoenix, though he's unlikely to garner enough playing time to warrant interest outside of deeper fantasy leagues so long as Devin Booker is healthy.