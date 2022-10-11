The Rockets waived Maledon on Tuesday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.
Maledon was sent to the Rockets as part of a package trade that sent multiple players in both directions in late September. Unfortunately, the 2020 second-round pick won't survive cuts and will now look for work elsewhere. He logged nearly 18 minutes per game with the Thunder last season, so he could have a shot at finding work on another NBA roster.
