Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Questionable for Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wiggins (thigh) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.
Wiggins remains day-to-day after missing the past two games for the Thunder. If he can't go, the Thunder will likely lean more on Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace.
