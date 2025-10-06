Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Won't play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins (rest) will not suit up for Monday's preseason game versus the Mavericks, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Wiggins is simply getting a rest day on the second leg of a back-to-back, preseason set, but he should be back in action for Thursday's exhibition versus Charlotte. Expect more burn for guys like Isaiah Joe and Cason Wallace with Wiggins watching from the sidelines Monday evening.
