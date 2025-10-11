Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Available vs. Indiana
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (ankle) has been cleared to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Pacers, Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site reports.
After missing the team's last three preseason games due to an ankle injury, Mitchell will be available to return. Even though he'll be back on the floor, the team will have only 10 players available Saturday.
