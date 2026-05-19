Mitchell accumulated four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists and two steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 122-115 double-overtime loss to the Spurs in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Mitchell moved back to the bench, with Jalen Williams returning to the starting lineup after missing six straight games due to a hamstring injury. Despite the relegation, Mitchell still managed to see 33.6 minutes, albeit largely unproductive. Through nine playoff appearances, Mitchell has averaged 17.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 three-pointers. While his move to the bench is likely to result in less production, Mitchell should be better than this, based on what we have seen thus far throughout the postseason.