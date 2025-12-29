Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Questionable for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell is questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks with a left shin contusion.
Mitchell suffered his contusion during Sunday's game against the 76ers and was unable to return. Although he's day-to-day, the Thunder may opt for caution for the second leg of this back-to-back set.
