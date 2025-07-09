Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Stuffs stat sheet in SL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell amassed 19 points (6-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two steals across 26 minutes in Tuesday's 86-82 Summer League loss to Utah.
Mitchell led the Thunder in scoring while dishing out a game-best eight assists, albeit in a losing effort. The 23-year-old point guard has now tallied at least 16 points and five assists in all three of the Thunder's Summer League outings. While Oklahoma City boasts considerable backcourt depth, Mitchell could carve out a consistent role in the club's rotation during the 2025-26 campaign and will likely compete for minutes with Nikola Topic behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
