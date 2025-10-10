Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Unavailable Thursday
Mitchell (ankle) didn't play in Thursday's preseason game against the Hornets.
Mitchell continues to deal with an ankle injury that has now forced him to miss the first two matchups of the preseason. His next opportunity to return will arrive Saturday against the Pacers.
