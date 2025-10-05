Thunder's Ajay Mitchell: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (ankle) won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Hornets, Andrew Schlecht of The Athletic reports.
Along with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest), Chet Holmgren (rest), Luguentz Dort (rest), Isaiah Hartenstein (rest), Cason Wallace (rest) and Alex Caruso (rest), Mitchell, who's also dealing with an ankle issue, will miss the front end of Oklahoma City's back-to-back set. His next opportunity to play will come Monday against the Mavericks.
