Thunder's Alex Abrines: Late scratch Tuesday

Abrines (illness) will not play Tuesday against the Rockets, Royce Young of ESPN reports.

Abrines is apparently dealing with some sort of stomach illness and will be held out of action two days after playing 27 minutes against the Timberwolves on Sunday. In his absence, expect Dennis Schroder, Hamidou Diallo and Terrance Ferguson to be in line for increased minutes.

