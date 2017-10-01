Thunder's Alex Abrines: Sidelined with mild knee sprain

Abrines will not participate in Sunday's team scrimmage as he is dealing with a mild left knee strain, Brett Dawson of The Oklahoman reports.

Abrines was hampered by a bone bruise in his right knee earlier this offseason and is now dealing with a minor ailment in his left knee. The injury isn't considered to be overly serious, but the team will hold him out of the scrimmage for good measure. His availability for Wednesday's preseason game against the Rockets is currently unclear.