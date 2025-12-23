Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Available for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
Holmgren (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against the Spurs.
Holmgren is back in action after missing the front end of this back-to-back set. Through 24 games, Holmgren holds averages of 18.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers.
