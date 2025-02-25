Holmgren (rest) will be available for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn.
Holmgren was held out for rest Monday against the Timberwolves, but he'll be back in the lineup alongside Isaiah Hartenstein (face). In his last five outings, Holmgren has posted averages of 13.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 3.4 blocks in 26.6 minutes per game.
