Holmgren (ankle) is available for Monday's game against Houston.
After missing Sunday's game against the Spurs, Holmgren has the green light to suit up for the second leg of this back-to-back set. Through 17 games this season, Holmgren is averaging 15.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.7 blocks.
