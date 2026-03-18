Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Available Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmgren (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nets.
Holmgren is overcoming a left hip contusion and should face no restrictions, provided Wednesday's contest versus an inferior opponent remains competitive. The All-Star big man has averaged 18.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 blocks in 31.0 minutes per contest in his last seven games, shooting 56.8 percent from the field during this stretch.
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