Holmgren chipped in 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one block over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 118-112 win over Boston.

After scoring just eight points in Monday's loss to Denver, Holmgren bounced back with a big double-double against a Celtics team without Kristaps Porzingis (illness). Holmgren has averaged 15.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.4 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.3 three-pointers in 27.6 minutes across eight appearances following the All-Star break, swatting multiple shots in six of these outings. Holmgren has been occasionally sitting out for rest purposes of late, which could remain an issue for fantasy managers as the 54-12 Thunder look to preserve the star big man for the postseason.