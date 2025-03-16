Holmgren (rest) is available for Sunday's game against the Bucks.
As expected, Holmgren will return to action Sunday after sitting out Saturday's win in Detroit. Holmgren chipped in 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and one block over 34 minutes during Wednesday's 118-112 win over Boston, but his production has been sporadic since returning from a three-game absence in early February.
