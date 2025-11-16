Holmgren totaled 25 points (10-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 32 minutes during Saturday's 109-96 victory over Charlotte.

Holmgren attempted a season-high 20 shots Saturday, but he was efficient enough to record at least 20 points for the third time in his last four contests. The big man is averaging 16.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game since the beginning of November.