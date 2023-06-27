Thunder general manager Sam Presti said Saturday that he's hopeful Holmgren (foot) will be available to play in the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues in July, Cody Taylor of USA Today reports. "It is our hope that he'll be out there, our expectation. Chet is doing great. He has had a great offseason," Presti said. "He has done a great job. He has followed the plan and looks really good. We're excited for him but I don't think anybody could be more excited than he is."

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft ended up redshirting during his first professional season after he underwent surgery in August to address a Lisfranc injury, and then had a follow-up procedure in December to remove hardware from his right foot. Before being diagnosed with the foot injury and getting surgery, Holmgren was a standout performer for the Thunder last summer, averaging 14.0 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.6 steals in five appearances. The Thunder will open their summer slate July 3 in Salt Lake City and will play at least eight games between the two cities, but expect Holmgren to rest for some of those contests even if he gets full clearance for action next week.