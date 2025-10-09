Holmgren (shoulder) is out for Thursday's preseason game against the Hornets, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.

The Thunder are taking a cautious approach while the star big man manages shoulder soreness. He can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Saturday's exhibition matchup in Indiana. Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams should see more frontcourt playing time once Isaiah Hartenstein's night comes to an end.