Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Dealing with shoulder soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmgren (shoulder) is out for Thursday's preseason game against the Hornets, Rylan Stiles of SI.com reports.
The Thunder are taking a cautious approach while the star big man manages shoulder soreness. He can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Saturday's exhibition matchup in Indiana. Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams should see more frontcourt playing time once Isaiah Hartenstein's night comes to an end.
