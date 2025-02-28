Holmgren is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Atlanta due to a right calf contusion, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Holmgren was a late addition to the injury report due to the calf contusion, which is a new injury for the big man. If the 22-year-old is sidelined, Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams are candidates for an uptick in playing time. Over his last five outings, Holmgren has averaged 16.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.2 blocks, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals across 28.6 minutes per contest.