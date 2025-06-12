Holmgren accumulated 20 points (6-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 loss to Indiana in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Although he had a strong counting stat line, Holmgren struggled with his shot and is having all kinds of problems going against Myles Turner -- Turner has swatted Holmgren's shots six times through three games. Holmgren had a tough go in clutch time Wednesday, and it will be interesting to see how the Thunder respond in Game 4 with a 2-1 deficit.