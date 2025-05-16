Holmgren amassed 19 points (8-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 30 minutes during Thursday's 119-107 loss to the Nuggets in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Holmgren led the Thunder with 11 rebounds, recording his fourth double-double of the series. Having tallied just three total blocks over the past three games, Holmgren's impact on the defensive end has been somewhat muted by the Nuggets. However, he remains one of the best shot-blockers in the league and will undoubtedly look to have more of an impact when the two teams face off one final time Sunday.