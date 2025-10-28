Holmgren contributed 18 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, four blocks and two assists across 32 minutes in Monday's 101-94 win over the Mavericks.

Holmgren finished as Oklahoma City's second-leading scorer and rebounder, recording his third consecutive double-double. The 7-foot-1 center also racked up a game high in blocks and now has five swats through four regular-season games. Over that span, the 23-year-old has averaged 23.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals across 34.0 minutes per contest. He's also shooting 41.7 percent from three-point range.