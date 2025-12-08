Holmgren closed with 25 points (12-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-3 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 131-101 win over Utah.

The fourth-year big keeps coming up just short of his fifth double-double of the season. Holmgren has pulled down either eight or nine rebounds in seven straight games and has recorded at least seven in 10 of the last 11 contests, averaging 18.5 points, 7.9 boards, 1.6 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 threes over the latter stretch while shooting 56.4 percent from the floor.