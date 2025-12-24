Holmgren exited Tuesday's 130-110 loss to the Spurs with 7:08 remaining in the fourth quarter due to an apparent facial injury and did not return, Justin Martinez of The Oklahoman reports.

Holmgren took a shot to the face from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and did not check back in after exiting the game. While it's unclear if Holmgren was available to return, the Thunder could have been taking a cautious approach considering the Spurs had a double-digit lead. The star big man's next opportunity to play will come in Thursday's rematch against San Antonio, and the Thunder are expected to provide an update on his status by Wednesday night.