Holmgren (back) is expected to play in the postseason.

Holmgren missed the final two games of the regular season, but his absences were likely precautionary, as the Thunder already had the No. 1 seed locked up. After appearing in all 82 regular-season games last season, Holmgren made only 32 appearances this year. Over his last five appearances, Holmgren averaged 17.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.2 blocks in 28.8 minutes per game.