Holmgren posted 24 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 30 minutes during Monday's 140-129 win over Atlanta.

Holmgren came one rebound shy of his sixth double-double of the season during the victory. He's been very effective off the glass while Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) recovers from a calf injury, and he logged 30 minutes in the effort with Jaylin Williams (heel) also sidelined. Holmgren should be considered a solid source of rebounds whenever Hartenstein is out, and an upcoming back-to-back at the end of this week should be his next opportunity to take advantage of his absence.