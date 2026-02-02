Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Game-time call for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmgren is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Magic due to low back spasms.
Holmgren is in danger of missing his first game since Jan. 9 after experiencing back spasms. If he's unable to go Tuesday, look for Aaron Wiggins and Kenrich Williams to step up in the frontcourt.
