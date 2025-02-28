Holmgren (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Hawks, Nick Gallo of the Thunder's official site reports.

Holmgren popped up on the injury report due to a right calf contusion, but it doesn't appear to be severe enough for him to be sidelined Friday. He has averaged 14.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 3.3 blocks and 1.2 steals over 27.5 minutes per game in his six outings since returning from a right hip fracture.