Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Hits for 23 in win over Phoenix
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmgren posted 23 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes during Friday's 123-119 victory over the Suns.
The third-year big man bounced back from a brief scoring slump that had seen him top out at 12 points over the prior three games. Holmgren has delivered more than 20 points in five of the six games prior to that, however, and through 12 contests in November he's averaging 16.6 points, 7.2 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 threes while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor in 27.9 minutes.
More News
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Scores 12 points with nine boards•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Minimal impact vs. Portland•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Swats three shots vs. Sacramento•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Rolls to 26-point night•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Comes close to double-double•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Perfect from field in win•