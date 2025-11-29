Holmgren posted 23 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 32 minutes during Friday's 123-119 victory over the Suns.

The third-year big man bounced back from a brief scoring slump that had seen him top out at 12 points over the prior three games. Holmgren has delivered more than 20 points in five of the six games prior to that, however, and through 12 contests in November he's averaging 16.6 points, 7.2 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 threes while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor in 27.9 minutes.