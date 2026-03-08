Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Iffy for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmgren (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Holmgren missed Saturday's game due to an illness, which now has his status for Monday's game in question. If he is unable to go, Jaylin Williams will be hoisted into a sizable role as Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) has already been ruled out.
