Holmgren (back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hawks.

Holmgren is in jeopardy of missing Saturday's contest due to soreness in his lower back. If the 23-year-old joins Jalen Williams (wrist) on the sideline, Aaron Wiggins, Brooks Barnhizer and Ousmane Dieng are candidates for an uptick in playing time. Over two appearances thus far, Holmgren has averaged 21.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals across 38.5 minutes per contest.