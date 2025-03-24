Holmgren is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Kings with a left hip strain.
After being a late scratch ahead of Sunday's game against the Clippers, Holmgren remains iffy to suit up for Tuesday. The Thunder would likely lean on Isaiah Hartenstein for the bulk of the center minutes if Holmgren remains sidelined against the Kings, with Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams likely handling expanded roles in this case.
