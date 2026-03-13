Holmgren amassed 14 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and nine rebounds over 28 minutes during Thursday's 104-102 victory over Boston.

The 23-year-old big just missed recording his 21st double-double of the season. Holmgren has pulled down at least seven boards in nine straight appearances dating back to Feb. 12, the last game before the All-Star break, and over that span he's averaging 15.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.3 threes.