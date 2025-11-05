Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Logs 11 points in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmgren racked up 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, three blocks and one steal over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 126-107 victory over the Clippers.
Holmgren was back in the starting lineup after missing three games with a back injury, but his contribution wasn't very significant. His 11 points marked his lowest scoring total of the season, and it may take another game or two for the third-year pro to get back up to speed. The Thunder have a quick turnaround, so it wouldn't be surprising to see a cap on Holmgren's minutes against Portland.
More News
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Not listed on injury report•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Out again Sunday•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Won't play Thursday•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Won't play vs. Sacramento•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Thunder's Chet Holmgren: Upgraded to available•