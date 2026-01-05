Holmgren posted 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, three blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Sunday's 108-105 loss to the Suns.

After grabbing a season-high 15 boards with four blocks in Friday's win over the Warriors, Holmgren put up another strong performance with a game-high nine rebounds and three blocks in Sunday's loss to the Suns. The 23-year-old center is in the midst of the best six-game stretch of his career as a rebounder, averaging 10.8 boards. He's also swatted at least three shots in five straight contests while shooting 65.0 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from deep in that span.